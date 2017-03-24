Okwumo Nwabuzor and Olisaeloka Ezike, killers of a Postgraduate student at the Nasarawa State University, Cynthia Osokogu finally got rewarded for their dastardly act with a death sentence by hanging on Thursday, March 23.

Justice Olabisi Akinlade of a Lagos High Court in Igbosere declared that after carefully analysing the evidence presented before the court, testimonies of prosecution witnesses, and confessional statements the deceased made to the police, she was left with no doubt that the accused killed Osokogu.

The death sentence brought to an end a murder case that lasted close to five years.

Below is the sequence of events to refresh your memory of the events that transpired in 2012.

1.) The 24-year-old Cynthia Osokogu who was the last child and only daughter of her parents, retired major-general Frank Osokogu and Joy Osokogu travelled from Abuja to Lagos to meet some guys she met on Facebook.

2.) She got to know her would-be killers via Facebook who later told her that they had a business proposal after they discovered she was a boutique owner.

3.) Cynthia on arrival at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport on July 12, 2012, was taken to Cosmilla Hotel in Lakeview estate in Festac Town, Lagos where her drink was reportedly drugged before she was strangled, while her killers made away with her phones, money and other personal belongings.

4.) Her disappearance led to almost a month of searching for her after which one of the culprits accidentally answered a call on her phone. The call was later traced to Festac, where a missing person’s report was filed. Her corpse was subsequently traced to the morgue.

5.) Four people were arrested at the beginning of the investigation, they were: Olisaeloka Ezike, 23, and Okwuno Nwabufor, 33; both of whom were identified as the Facebook friends and the other two, Osita Orji, the pharmacist who sold Ropynol to them and Nonso Ezike, who assisted in selling the deceased’s Blackberry phone.

6.) In one of his court appearances, Nwabufo claimed the deceased was his lover and that they were about getting married before her death and that he met her at Shoprite in Lekki, in 2011 where he went for shopping.

7.) He also denied he knew Ryhophnol was spiked in Cynthia’s drink and that the allegations against him were fabricated.