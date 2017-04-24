The Federal Government has been attacked by a former military governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (retd), over its alleged continued incarceration of former president Goodluck Jonathan and the ordeal of erstwhile National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).

Umar claims Jonathan is the most maligned Nigerian former head of state, despite all he has done for the country.

Dasuki’s continued detention, according to him, was beyond anti-graft war, as he claimed the former NSA was being punished because of his loyal service to Mr. Jonathan.

In a statement issued yesterday, April 23 Umar drew attention to the series of court rulings ordering the release of the ex-NSA boss, but which the government has flouted.

“The only explanation one can find for Col. Dasuki’s lengthy detention without trial is that he belongs to the wrong camp. He has also the misfortune of having served as National Security Adviser to the much vilified Nigerian president of Ijaw extraction,” Umar said.

The statement read: “Most fair-minded Nigerians are no more impressed and are indeed sceptical with the conduct of this government’s anti-corruption war which appears to be aimed at the neutralisation and destruction of the opposition.

“It is over one year since three law courts, including ECOWAS Court granted bail to Col. M.S. Dasuki. The Federal Government has however refused to release him citing the untenable excuse of the grievous nature of his offence. Our extant constitution is quite clear on this issue.

“The Federal Government does not have the power to determine which offence is bailable or whether an accused person is deserving of bail. It should, therefore, obey courts’ decisions and release Col. Dasuki without any further delay. His unlawful detention, campaign of calumny and pretrial publicity make it impossible for him to receive a fair trial.

“The only explanation one can find for Col. Dasuki’s lengthy detention without trial is that he belongs to the wrong camp. He has also the misfortune of having served as National Security Adviser to the much vilified Nigerian president of Ijaw extraction.

“Colonel Dasuki’s fate is tied to that of his former principal, president Goodluck Jonathan, an honourable and patriotic Nigerian who conceded defeat and congratulated the winner of the 2015 Presidential election Gen Muhammadu Buhari even before INEC declared the final results, when he could have held on tenaciously to power as is the norm in many Third World countries.

“This rare act of statesmanship which pulled the country back from the precipice has been rewarded with utmost disrespect and derision by the APC Federal Government, President Jonathan is the most maligned Nigerian former Head of State. Col. Dasuki is paying dearly for his loyal service to this patriot. All well-meaning Nigerians must speak out against his unfair and unlawful treatment.”