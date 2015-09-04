Dangote Cement has announced new pricing and marketing initiatives to stimulate building work across Nigeria by reducing its cement price by N300.
According to information made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday, in Lagos, Dangote Cement would reduce the price of its market-leading 3X brand of cement in Nigeria by N300 per 50kg bag, or N6,000 per tonne. The new price will become effective immediately.
The company would also undertaking a number of marketing initiatives designed to stimulate consumption of cement in Nigeria and to increase exports.
Speaking on development, Chief Executive of Dangote Cement, Onne van der Weijde, said: “Our cost-saving initiatives in Nigeria have enabled us to cut the price of cement to a level that is good for consumers yet still allows us to achieve strong returns that are sustainable in the longer term.”
Tank u 4 reduction of cement price, dat wt help us dey build house wt cement blocks.
TKS 4 REDUCTION,PLS REDUCE MORE 4 BETTER NIGERIA
tank u alinko dango te
why don’t you put it on the news paper so that we will knw that is true
Let lukin nd see
Thanks and God bless, it is a welcoming development. We will appreciate more if things(price of Goods) keep going down instead of going up,in that regard there will be hope for an average citizen of this good country Nigeria. Long live we all. Amen!!!
Hmm… Dats Good! Dat Is D Kind Of News We Want To Hear.Thank U Dangote For D Reductn But Action Dey Say Speaks Lounder Dan Voice.
Pls let all building materials come down insuch away every nigeria will be able to avoid thanks Dangote reduce the price of ur other products
Thanks 4 d reduction of cement price o, so dat d poor can build also not only d richmen, 10nks 4 d equality among d citizens of country, Nigeria, our prayer 4 u mr. Dangote more more blessing in ur biz, hmn,me i must build dis year by d grace of God.
10nks 4 it o, we nigerians are greatful 4 hearing d price of cement 300 naira, bcos many are planning on how 2 build but they have no money 4 it, we 10nk u, our prayer iz “may meet u at d point of your needs, i we d Nigerians ,wishes ourself long life nd prosperities, to eat d fruit of our labour.
thanks to Mr President if not because of him dangote won’t have cut the price down.
Dat is gud start oga we belive dat other product wil reduce de price
it’s true about reducing price of cement
we are buying cement at the rate of 2300 in abj