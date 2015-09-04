Dangote Cement has announced new pricing and marketing initiatives to stimulate building work across Nigeria by reducing its cement price by N300.

According to information made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday, in Lagos, Dangote Cement would reduce the price of its market-leading 3X brand of cement in Nigeria by N300 per 50kg bag, or N6,000 per tonne. The new price will become effective immediately.

The company would also undertaking a number of marketing initiatives designed to stimulate consumption of cement in Nigeria and to increase exports.

Speaking on development, Chief Executive of Dangote Cement, Onne van der Weijde, said: “Our cost-saving initiatives in Nigeria have enabled us to cut the price of cement to a level that is good for consumers yet still allows us to achieve strong returns that are sustainable in the longer term.”