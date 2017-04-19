Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie noodles, has taken over the noodles assets of Dangote Flour Mills who has decided to exit the noodles business as it no longer considers it strategic.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 18 by Dangote Flour Mills, who said in order to smoothen the transition, it had offered Dufil the use of some of its facilities on an interim basis.

The noodles business was part of the DFM, which the Dangote Group recently reacquired from Tiger Brands.

The Group Managing Director, Dangote Flour Mills, Thabo Mabo, said the divestment was part of strategies of focusing on core areas of flour and pasta production, where the company has substantial market share.

He said that with the divestment, Dangote Flour would now focus on its strengths in flour and pasta and become more profitable by improving in areas of quality, distribution and marketing.

The transaction, which became effective last Monday, according to him, is a win-win situation for Dangote Flour Mills, Dufil Prima Foods and workers of Dangote Noodles, as Dangote Flour stands to have more market presence through robust marketing.

Mabo described the sale and transfer of assets as one of the most perfect divestments, with Dufil Prima Foods taking possession and kicking off production immediately.

Under the terms of the sales agreement, Dufil Prima Foods, according to him, will continue to produce and sell noodles under the brand name, ‘Dangote Noodles’ for two years before changing the brand name.

The Chief Executive Officer, Dufil Prima Foods, Deepak Singhal, confirmed the deal and described the acquisition of Dangote Noodles as strategic as Dufil continued to seek more dominance of the noodles market.