A truck allegedly belonging to Dangote Group Plc on Friday, December 23 crushed a second republic senator, Muktar Abdulkarim to death along the Kano-Zamfara expressway.

Sahara Reporters reports that the Senator’s brother, Buhari Abdulkarim, an architect, and his driver were injured in the accident and are currently receiving medical attention at Uthman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.