24-year-old Daniel Nkemelu Kelechukwu recently graduated from the Department of Computer Science of University Of Ibadan with a perfect CGPA of 7.0 .

Stargist.com brings you 7 must-know facts about Daniel Nkemelu.

Read below:

1. Daniel Nkemelu Kelechukwu is from Nnewi-North local government area in Anambra state.

2. He was born and bred in Ajegunle, Lagos.

3. Daniel Nkemelu attended Owhenama Educational Centre before moving on to Holy Family Private School to complete his primary education. He attended Chiben Comprehensive College before moving on to Rolex Comprehensive College (both in Iba, Ojo, Lagos) for his Senior School Certificate Exams.

4. His father, Mr Daniel Nkemelu, is a business man while his mother, Mrs Augustina Nkemelu, is a caterer and fashion designer.

5. He is the 5th of 7 children, 4 boys and 3 girls.

6. He wrote UTME twice.

7 .Nkemelu graduated as the Overall Best Graduating Student in the National Diploma category for the 2011/12 session in Yaba College Of Technology.

8. He was an Etisalat Merit Scholar and was also awarded by a group of amazing women called Women Connected By Purpose.

9.He changed his middle name to ‘Oluwaseun’ because he likes the yoruba culture.

10. Daniel Nkemelu’s role models are his father, mother, W.F.Kumuyi, E.A.Adeboye, Barrack Obama and the late Nelson Mandela.