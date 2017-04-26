Former Gombe State Governor and serving Chairman of the Senate committee on appropriations, Danjuma Goje has disclosed that some of the things carted away by Police during a raid on house included files containing work on the 2017 budget proposal.

He made the disclosure before the Senate on Wednesday, April 26 when the matter came under Order 43 of the Senate Rules and he was asked to report the raid on his residence, located at Asokoro, Abuja.

Goje’s committee, alongside a similar one at the House of Representatives, has oversight responsibility over the country’s budget.

He told the Senate that the police carted away laptops and 18 documents that contained the work of his committee on the 2017 budget.

The report on the budget proposal was scheduled to be laid this week.

He added that the operatives broke into rooms whose keys they could not get and also carted away a sum of N18 million.