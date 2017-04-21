A 45-year-old man, Victor Emmanuel, who was arrested for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl and impregnating her in the process has revealed that girl was his fiancee and he was planning to marry her.

Emmanuel said as part of the marriage rights, he had given her parents N20,000 and some drinks. He was arrested by detectives attached to the Ajangbadi Police Station after the victim’s school alerted them.

The police said that the suspect raped the girl and described her as a minor.

But, Emmanuel, who is an indigene of Imo State, insisted: “I didn’t rape her! We are in a relationship.

“We’re even planning to get married. We have been dating for eight months now.

“The girl’s parents know me. Yes, I know she’s pregnant for me. I have accepted the pregnancy and I’m already taking care of her.

“I have started the marriage rites. In fact, the girl’s parents had been collecting money from me. I have paid N20,000 to them for introduction and to buy drinks. They have also asked me to bring N100,000, out of which I have paid N64,000.”

The school of the victim alerted the police about the girl’s pregnancy, leading to his arrest.