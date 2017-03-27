Mr. and Mrs. Tolani Oladipupo, parents of the slain aircraft woman in the Nigerian Air Force, Solape Oladipupo, who was killed by her colleague and lover has revealed how the family made frantic effort to prevent the cruel fate that befell their late daughter after they received a prophecy, which warned the deceased against engaging in any romantic relationship in her place of work, Sunday Sun reports..

Solape Oladipupo who left behind a daughter, Bisola Ogunyemi, was murdered by her obsessed lover and colleague, Bernard Kalu on March 12, over the suspicion of infidelity in Makurdi, Benue State.

Now her mother, Mrs. Tolani Oladipupo, has revealed how the family made frantic effort to prevent the cruel fate that befell their late daughter after they received a prophecy, which warned deceased against engaging in any romantic relationship in her place of work.

Mrs. Oladipupo told Sunday Sun in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, that the family received a prophecy warning the deceased against engaging in any relationship with anybody at her base in Makurdi, as such relationship could spell doom for her. .

According to her, the late Solape who was already dating Kalu, her eventual killer before the prophecy, was said to be working towards extricating herself from the doomed relationship when she was murdered. .

“We were given a prophecy in our church to tell her not to ever date anyone where she worked and we told her. That was when she decided to part ways with Kalu. We didn’t know it was going to lead to this. Even one of her uncles called her to tell her. .

I think that was how she took the bold step to tell Kalu she wasn’t interested in the relationship anymore. We didn’t know it would result in this. Her father and I gave her a stern warning not to ever get involved in any romantic relationship with anyone within her base,” she said.