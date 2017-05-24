Senator David Mark has compared the developmental achievements recorded in Rivers State and his state, Benue.

He used both youths empowerment and other socio-economic achievements as a template.

The former Senate President who went for the commissioning of the Rivers states newly constructed road in his address compared his state and Rivers in terms of developmental blueprints achieved.

According to him, ” This is not my first visit to commission projects in Rivers state, I was here last year to commission one of the roads. “I noticed the tremendous improvement in Rivers sate and the democratic process within. “Most people are here commissioning roads, commissioning projects plus other developments achieved, but in my home state ‘Benue’ they gave out Wheel barrows to empower people. “So you can compare and contrast,” he finally said.

