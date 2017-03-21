Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller has died in his sleep at his home in Poncantico Hills, New York, a spokesman said. He was 101 years old.

A statement by the family’s spokesman, Fraser P. Seitel said he died of congestive heart failure in his sleep at home in Pocantico Hills.

He was the former Chase Manhattan Chief Executive Officer.

Fraser described the deceased as “one of the most influential figures in the history of American philanthropy and finance.”

Rockefeller is the grandson of John D. Rockefeller, founder the Standard Oil Company.

John D. Rockefeller built a fortune that made him America’s first billionaire.