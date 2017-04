Hip Hop star, David Adeleke populary known as Davido, is currently heartbroken over the death of his uncle, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

The music star who took to his various social media accounts on Monday, April 24 to express his loss, described him as his hero.

Davido wrote on his twitter and Instagram handle @iam davido, “Heartbroken… Rest In Peace My dear uncle.. SHERUBAWON’’