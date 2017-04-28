Following a threat made by a lady that she would commit suicide if he does not follow her back on Instagram and also attend her birthday party on August 13, Hip hop star, Davido has followed the lady, Chiamaka Okeke before telling her not to take her life because of him.

Okeke, a makeup artiste had taken to Instagram to cry out that she would kill herself if Davido does not follow her back on social media platforms. She had also said she was going to end her own life if the “IF” crooner does not attend her birth day on August 13.

Davido has followed the lady on Instagram.

Reacting to the response, Okeke said Davido has made her 2017 and that she is very happy about that.

See the full post below.