There was panic on Monday, May 1 at the mortuary of Plateau Specialist Hospital in Jos, when a man was suddenly grabbed by the corpse of his brother being prepared for burial.

The incident happened as the deceased, Choji Zeng, was being dressed up by his brother, in preparation for burial.

Family members, who had participated in the washing of the corpse, ran out in panic as they saw the dead Choji Zeng, holding tight to his younger brother Gyang Zeng.

The pandemonium attracted mortuary attendants, who came in to separate the two brothers.

The two brothers had lived together at Ungwan Juma’a Abattoir in Jos metropolis. Zeng, 35 years old, died after a brief illness, relatives said. He was said to have suffered from a liver disease.

Gyang Zeng confirmed the unusual incident to the News Agency of Nigeria. He said after bathing his brother, he was dressing him with white cloth, when he grabbed his hands.

He said he had to call the mortuary attendant for help. The mortuary attendant forced the dead hands off him.

Relations and neighbours who witnessed the incident, also confirmed it to The News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr. Gyang told NAN that when the deceased held his hands, he asked him; “Choji why did you hold my hand, you want me to join you or what”.

One of the mortuary attendants said that it was not the first time such a thing would happen in the mortuary.

Benjamin Oche, a neighbour of the two brothers who also witnessed the incident told NAN that before the death of the deceased, both brothers had a misunderstanding.

He said both of them had quarrelled over the land they inherited from their parents.

But no foul play was being suspected in Choji Zeng’s death.