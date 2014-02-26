General Overseer of the Deeper Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi has finally forgiven his son, John and reinstated him back into the pastoral arm where he can also preach on the pulpit.

This is coming in seven months after John’s flamboyant wedding in Jamaica.

You will recall that John Kumuyi ‘s wedding in June 2013 sparked lots of controversy on the social media which led to his suspension from the church.

His wife allegedly broke the church rules by applying make-up and wearing a fitted wedding gown.

The re-installation which held recently was led by founding members and elders of the church.