General Overseer of the Deeper Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi has finally forgiven his son, John and reinstated him back into the pastoral arm where he can also preach on the pulpit.
This is coming in seven months after John’s flamboyant wedding in Jamaica.
You will recall that John Kumuyi ‘s wedding in June 2013 sparked lots of controversy on the social media which led to his suspension from the church.
His wife allegedly broke the church rules by applying make-up and wearing a fitted wedding gown.
The re-installation which held recently was led by founding members and elders of the church.
God bless u dear Pastor to err is human & to forgive is Devine D gospel of Christ is mainly Forgiveness & Salvation! U a true Servant &messenger of Jesus Christ!
Thank you Pastor, you’re a worthy Man of God with good exemplary leadership style
I love u pastor,dat is christ thouth us on 4givnes.
Pastor kumuyi is true man of God.
In deeper life church, it is not the erring children that gets punished but the parents that couldn’t bring up their children properly.
Anyway, I just saw a process for security here. His son will certainly take over from him and one day will change those rules where you don’t own a television but pays for your pastor to preach on television channels. Slavery.
“If Christians are really like Christ”…
May God forgive you for all your comment about true men of GOD
Foolish talk
Why not ask for clarifications before making such statements. The time used in watching TV and as you are most probably aware, watching dirty programmes on TV are the issues involved here not the box itself. Your car, for example, ( if you have one) may be used for good or otherwise. It would be wrong for anyone to say having a car is a sin therefore. The Lord will open your mind of understanding on this issue.
U ve been left behind. Not current
Once it is possible for Jesus Christ Our Mighty Captain who leads against the foes, forgives & forget, we must take after Him as bible tells us in Luke:11:2-4.
So there is nothing bad it. Make us one there father make us one. Lord make us instrument of your peace.
what you don’t know, bible thought us not to say it, remember we will be judge with whatever is our speech by God.
Discipline is meant for the offender that can accountable for himself
Discipline is meant for parent and children that is not up to age of accountability
and this is the bible not deeper doctrine if it is not applicable in your church you are not preaching the whole truth of the bible (1 timothy 3:12)
Flamboyancy in Christianity is never welcomed, so thank you sir for setting a good example.
God bless pastor we are praying God should help you in all that you are doing.
Papa Kumuyi is a man of God in deed. May God continue to help him
well I hope the woman he(john) married will not lead him astray.may the soul of mama abiodun rest in peace.this is really a challenging time for DLCM as precedence like this could do more harm than good when he takes over the mantle of leadership
God will increase you more more and more
What an exemplary leadership.God has indeed chosen you to be a worthy pattern, and an epitome to be followed. Discipline which is now lacking in most churches is required by our LOrd.More grace and more revelations.
JAIR or Wat do u call ursef UA nothing but a little idiot Or u want to take over from Pastor Kumuyi? U sound like a domestic dog !
God bless you sir.
Pastor kumuyi is an epitome to all christians especially in nigeria.i luv baba kumuyi
Exemplary leader. God bless you sir.
Is trough u are a man of God
Pastor kumuyi is trabalistic sorry to sound this way. During the past govt he refuse to acknowledge the president Jonathan,they refused him to inter your church
but now you are defending the present govt. upon the masses are crying of hardship yet you have not seen the hand written of evil in this govt. instead you keep repeating they should avoid the mistake of the past govt. l respect you alort but little by little you are getting yourself into unholy politics, when you see evil you refuse to say it out because of tribal sentiment. If l may advice you run away from politics avoid anything that will bring disgrace to the church of Jesus Christ. Do you see any Muslim Emam criticizing any President or supporting
Udoka, open ur brain. He is not into politics @all but going to Abuja to hold a crusade nd using Dat opportunity to visit d presidency doesn’t mean he is into politic. Telling Nigerians to b patient with buhari nd pray for him doesn’t make him a politician. Open ur brain.
wat abt d segregation among denominations especially in d deeper life faith, most members sees others Samaritans non- believers. I ve personally witness a prayer session were we r told to join hands in prayer for a sick friend n most depper lifers refused. its unfair
…and doing the prayer session your eyes were open so wide that you could see ALL the deeper lifers refusing… that is why u don’t make comment when depressed. now that u are on your right, how can you correct this.
HE is not the person that ask them not to pray
true men of God are scarce pastor Kumuyi is a real man of God
what a man of God… by this act u’ve taught us on the importance of forgiveness. God bless and elongate your life.
The parameter to go to heaven is love and forgiveness. You must forgive if want to make heaven. Thank you Papa for that step. 1Jn 4:7-8.
U PPL SHOULD KEEP DECIEVING YOURSELVES. BARBARIANS LIVING IN SLAVERY. WHATS WRONG WITH A FLAMBOUYANT WEDDING AND A FITTED DRESS. DEEPER LIFE MEMBERS ARE WOLVES IN SHEEP CLOTHINGS. ONE DAY HE WILL TELL YOU FOOLS THAT SEX IS A SIN. KEEP LETTING AN ORDINARY MAN DECIEVE YOU
My people are destroyed from lack of knowledge because they rejected knowledge and I will reject you says the Lord. My dear LVK don’t be one of those people God will reject because of lack of knowledge.
Go to the bible and know the knowledge of God, before u call people barbarian.
May God help you
God bless you for your forgiveness on ur son and others
may God help us all n let us not judge.
freedom of speech is too bad for u, Nigeria gov should deprive u of that regardless ur position, talking without thinking.