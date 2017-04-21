Social Media Activist and Convener of Concerned Nigeria group, Prince Deji Adeyanju, has been reportedly arrested by the Nigeria Police over a planned protest.

Adeyanju, who is former New Media Director to the Peoples Democratic Party, had on Thursday announced the group would organise a protest against the continued incarceration of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Adeyanju and another leader of the movement, Brian Jonah Dennis, were reportedly arrested on Friday at Unity Fountain in Abuja.

However, the whereabouts of the arrested protesters remain unknown as the FCT Police Command spokesperson, SP Anjuguri Manzah, said that he is not aware of the arrest.

