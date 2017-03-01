Kehinde Alli, Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder, Dele Alli’s father has declared he is only interested in reuniting with his first-born son not his money.

Kehinde and Dele’s mother, Denise, split when the England midfielder was just a child but both have come out to voice their despair at playing no role in the player’s life.

Both parents say they have been unable to see their son since he signed for Spurs in February 2015. They were also absent when Dele, signed his first professional contract for MK Dons as a 16-year-old, as they were not invited or told about it.

Last August, Dele, who earns £60,000 weekly, said he would no longer wear Alli on the back of his shirt, saying he felt “no connection” to the name and also changed his mobile number and moved home.

Kehinde, a multimillionaire oil, gas, and technology entrepreneur, told mirror.co.uk, “I know some people will think we just want him for his money, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. I’m very wealthy in my own right and I don’t need a penny from Dele. I just want to be here for him and for him to know that I love him.”

Kehinde met Denise at a nightclub in 1995 while studying for a Masters at De Montfort University in England and Alli was born a year later in Milton Keynes, Bucks But they broke up in 1999 but Kehinde, who had relocated to Canada, was in constant touch with Dele and Denise, as well as rendering support for both of them and Denise’s other two kids.

When Dele was eight, Kehinde returned to Lagos, with his son also joining him later. The pair reportedly lived in a 10-room mansion where Dele led a life of luxury, being waited on by three maids and attending a private £20,000-a-year international school.

Dele later moved with Kehinde to another mansion in Houston, Texas, and was best man at his dad’s wedding to another woman, Lola, in 2006.

However, since things turned sour, Kehinde has frequently travelled from Houston to London just to reunite the family no avail. He has bought tickets for some Spurs games just to meet his son and support him, including spending a full day standing outside the club’s training ground.

Kehinde can’t understand what could have gone wrong that led to the frosty relationship.

He added, “Not being able to see or speak to him hurts a lot. His brothers and I watch all his games on TV and they ask me, ‘Why won’t he see us?’

“Dele has apparently told his sister I was never there for him growing up, but I can’t understand that. He lived with me for years and I have always been there for him both emotionally and financially.

“Up until he was an adult I paid for every holiday he ever went on and all his costs. I bought him his first car when he passed his driving test. Now he is turning his back on the family who love him.”

Denise told mirror.co.uk how the 20-year-old snubbed her after a game at White Lane last year.

“I didn’t have a ticket for the game but I went to the ground because I wanted to try and see Dele. I waited outside after the match and when Dele came out I quietly said to him. ‘Dele… it’s me… your mum,’” she said.

“He didn’t stop. He just looked at me, said he was busy and drove off. I was in tears, it was heartbreaking. Some fans who had overheard asked if I was really his mum and why he was treating me like that. I told them, ‘I just don’t know.’

“When I got home I had a call from a man who said he represented Dele. He accused me of shouting to Dele, which I didn’t, and said if I tried to do it again I’d be banned from the ground for life. It was horrible.”