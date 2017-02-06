Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, has described members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet , describing as timid and weak.

Momodu in an interview with PUNCH disagreed with Buhari’s approach to fighting corruption.

The media guru further likened the President’s anti-graft crusade to that of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, noting the reason for the widespread corruption was being overlooked.

He said, “I’ve always expressed my view about fighting corruption. I think while it is very desirable and necessary, there are more ways and methodologies to deal with corruption. Firstly, we must ask ourselves, ‘Why are people generally corrupt?’

“The definition of corruption in Nigeria is faulty. People think that you have to be a minister or governor to be corrupt. But if we all agree that corruption is endemic, then we must go to the root cause.

“The root cause of corruption, in my view, begins with need before it graduates to greed. Can an average Nigerian survive on his income or salary? The answer is a big no.”

He noted that people must make ends meet by all means “because the natural instinct of man is survival.”

When asked about his support for Buhari, he said, “My support has never been a blank check. I gave my support; I still give my support. I will give him a chance. I believe he can still do something if he wants to.

“As I have advised in my articles, he needs to jazz up his cabinet. I believe that his cabinet is very weak and ineffectual. That is my opinion and that of many people, including one of his biggest supporters, (Pastor)Tunde Bakare.

“He needs to do something about his cabinet. He also needs to free them a bit. I think they are a bit uptight. They are too scared and timid. They look intimidated, like they don’t have the freedom to initiate anything. It is (evident from) the body language of the president.”