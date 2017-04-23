Veteran actor, Olumide Bakare passed on his way to the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State, after a long time battle with lung and heart disease.

Dele Odule, actor and President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria lamented that 65-year-old Bakare died without reaping the fruits of his labour.

He said, “It is very saddening. I know that death is inevitable and everybody would go someday. The most unfortunate thing about his death is that he did not reap the fruits of his labour. He never enjoyed the dividends of stardom. What is the essence of being very popular without having money to take care of himself? He spent his life entertaining people and making them happy and I’m sad that his life ended that way.

“He was a member of tampan and we would try to work out some things to immortalise him so that people wouldn’t forget him easily because he made a lot of contributions to the industry.”

In a similar vein, ace role-interpreter, Kareem Adepoju, aka Baba Wande, expressed shock at Bakare’s death.

“I was very saddened when I heard the news of his death because he was a young man. I heard that he was sick and had recovered so I was shocked to learn that he was dead.

“He was a very good person and we worked together several times during his lifetime. He was a very jovial and humorous person who was committed to his job. We still worked together recently and he doesn’t like bothering people whenever he was on location,”