Three armed robbery suspects have been paraded by the Delta state Police command for attacking one Rolland Osangbagumi along CAC, off Orhwomhwon road, Warri, Delta state on February 19.

A statement by the command says the victim was driving in his Black Toyota Prado Jeep when the suspected armed men blocked him and dispossessed him of his vehicle.

The bandits also robbed him of One Hundred thousand naira, one Nokia phone, his wedding ring valued Two Hundred and Fifty thousand naira, ATM Cards and other valuable properties in the car.

Immediately after the incident, the police was contacted and just a day after the incident, an Army joint patrol team stationed at Jamata Bridge Lokoja, Kogi state, intercepted the above men with the said robbed vehicle.

The suspects Abamba Festu (m) 48years of Edobor street, Abbi, Ossai Lucky (m) 3 8years of Umuaji quarters, Kwale and Okafor Kingsley (m) 43years of Angwua Garidima, Kaduna are currently under-going further investigation.

