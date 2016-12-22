The release of former Governor, James Onanefe Ibori by a United Kingdom prison has pleased the Delta state government who expressed joy over it.

James Ibori was released from prison on Tuesday night, December 21 after completing half of his 13 years sentence. He was convicted for stealing $250 million form the state coffers while he was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.

Speaking to newsmen after the state’s executive council meeting, Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, said the state was delighted to know that their son has been released.

“We are all very happy that our son, our brother, former governor has been released. So, it is a thing of joy and the only expression as a state is that we are happy. I think for everybody, who has a personal relationship with him, will be very happy and I think that as a state we don’t have issues with our former governor and he is somebody that everybody loved.” he said