The speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Monday Igbuya was on Thursday, May 11 impeached over allegations of financial misappropriation and highhandedness.

Igbuya was replaced by the member representing Okpe Constituency, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

It was learnt that the Deputy Speaker, Mr Friday Osanebi presided at the assembly sitting where the former speaker, Igbuya, was impeached alongside the Majority Leader, Tim Owhofere.

PUNCH reliably gathered that the sitting started about 7:06am which was against the usual 10am for sitting by the House, and was fully attended by members excluding the impeached principal officers who were absent.

The lawmakers also suspended the impeached speaker for three months while the former Majority Leader who has now been replaced by Mr Johnson Erijo was however handed an indefinite suspension.

At the end of the sitting, the new Speaker and other members however proceeded to Government House to intimate the state Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, of the changed in the house leadership.