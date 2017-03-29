The National Commandant of the Nigerian Peace Corps, Amb. (Dr.) Dickson Akoh has been granted bail by a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.

Akoh had, through his Counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), filed a bail application, backed by 18-paragraph affidavit, on Monday, 20th March, 2017, urging that he be released from the Police cell.

The Peace Corps boss was detained on 19th March, at the facility belonging to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Abuja, shortly after he turned himself in, having been told that the Police was looking for him.

Having been detained for 11 days, he was arraigned on Wednesday, with a 90-count charge, bordering on extortion of money, operating an outlaw organisation and wearing of Peace Corps uniform.

While leading a debate on the motion in support of the bail application, Barr. John Ochogwu of Kanu Agabi Chambers, urged the court, to grant Akoh bail on self recognition, adding that, the defendant had earlier been granted an administrative bail by the Police.