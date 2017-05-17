The five year administration of Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been described as a wasted opportunity for the Ijaws.

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson said this at the Ijaw House, Yenagoa, where handful of Ijaw leaders and youths gathered for the annual celebration of Adaka Boroh, the hero who fought and died for the Ijaw struggle for self-determination.

The Nation reports that Dickson said ministers and other presidential aides from Bayelsa lost the unique opportunity of attracting development to their domains because they were after selfish interests.

Speaking before laying wreaths at the tomb of Boroh in the Heroes’ Park, Dickson said the persons who served in the presidency during Jonathan’s era failed to work with him in the quest to bring development to the state.

Instead, he said they were preoccupied with “devilish plot” of unseating him and installing another governor in his stead.

“They suffered from the Bayelsa-Ijaw disease of pulling-him-down syndrome,” Dickson said.

The governor lamented that similar scenario was playing out in the current administration at the federal level, where ministers and aides from the state had refused to use their positions to assist his government’s developmental efforts.