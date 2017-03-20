Dino Melaye, the Kogi West representative in the Senate never graduated from the department of geography from Ahmadu Bello University as being claimed, Sahara Reporters reveals.

The report also claims that the DSS was alerted over this but that the security agency covered it up and allowed the man blossom.

“At least three exam officers at ABU, Zaria insists that @dino_melaye never graduated from geography department, DG DSS alerted but covered it up,” the report said.

They said Dino’s name was not on graduation list and further accused him of bribing his head of department.

Senator Dino Melaye on saturday alerted Nigerians that plans were afoot to carry ficticious allegations against his character.

The Senator thinks this move was being planned to get him to face the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) because he was a major factor that stood against the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the anti-corruption organisation.