Senator Dino Melaye took to his social media account to mock his critics after Ahmadu Bello University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Garba testified that he indeed graduated from the institution.

Recall the Kogi West Senator had been caught up in a certificate scandal after online news platform Sahara Reporters claimed he did not graduate.

On Thursday,March 27 after several twists to the scandal resulting in an investigation by the Senate and a N5bn suit against SR, ABU’s VC told the Senate Ethics Committee that Melaye indeed graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Geography.

Watch Video Below;