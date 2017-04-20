Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to the suspension of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process by Lawal, with regard to the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).

Melaye took to his Twitter account, to post a written version of his now viral song “Ajeku Iya”, clearly mentioning Lawal’s name in the tweet.

It read: “Babachir Lawal. Aje ku iya nio je. Eni tio toni na ton dena deni, aje ku iya nio je. Ntoooooo.”

The Senator Shehu Sani-led ad-hoc committee investigated the mismanagement and diversion of IDP funds and a company allegedly owned by Lawal was found to have been awarded a grass-clearing contract worth about N200million.

He was advised to resign after the investigations were concluded, but he disregarded the Senate.

Last month, Lawal insisted he is innocent of the allegations levelled against him over the N1.3billion grass-cutting contract.