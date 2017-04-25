Senator Dino Melaye shared a video of himself performing his viral song used to mock his perceivd enemies ‘Ajeku Iya’ with a live band.
Recall the Kogi politician released the song that has now gone viral shortly after the Senate committee on Ethics and Privileges cleared him in the certificate scandal.
Below is a video he posted on Instagram page:
ELDER GAGANOGU AGBAIYA DINO MELAYE SHOULD BURRY HIS HEAD IN SHAME WITH D USELESS AGROTAT DEGREE A WORTHLESS PAPER GIVEN TO HIM! ANYWAY DONT BLA
ME D BUFFON DATS D NOTORIOUS NIGERIAN WAY OF LIFE!