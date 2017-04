Senator Dino Melaye may have finally put his opposers and enemies to shame as he has finally showed off his original certificate from Ahmadu Bello University.

Melaye who has been in the news lately over an alleged certificate fraud visited Ahmadu Bello University yesterday where he finally went to collect his certificate from the institution.

He shared photos displaying the certificate with the caption, ‘ Got my certificate today. Ajekun iya nio Je’.

See more photos below