Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district embroiled in an alleged certificate scandal has shared photos from his Masters degree project.

Dino Melaye who according to examination officers of the Ahmadu Bello University was revealed to have graduated with a third class degree took to his Twitter page to share photos from his MSc. project work in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

Nigerians on social media however took to their page to question the authenticity of the project work posted by the senator.