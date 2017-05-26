11 days after the fanfare that greeted the launching of his book, ‘Antidote for Corruption,’, it has been uncovered that the book is yet to grace the shelves of any bookstore.

At the launch, the author had announced that the book, whose cover price is N50,000, would be available in Abuja bookstores that same week.

According to theCable, the book has yet to hit bookstores in the Federal Capital Territory.

The book is said to be a compilation of newspaper articles and stories on corruption.