Constituents from Kogi West began mobilising on Friday, June 9, to register their names in a bid to recall Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial District of Kogi State.

Melaye has been at loggerheads with the state governor, Yahaya Bello, and the sole administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area, Taofiq Isah, who is currently standing trial for an alleged assassination attempt on the lawmaker’s life.

The local council development areas involved in the recall process in Kogi West Senatorial District of the state are Ijumu, Kabba/Bunu, Lokoja, Kogi, Mopa/Amuro, Yagba West and Yagba East.

PUNCH reports that the collection of signatures took place at Lokoja and Kogi local government councils on Friday and continued at Ijumu, Yagba West and Yagba East on Saturday as people came out with photocopies of their permanent voter cards to put their names down.

Isah was seen at Unit One, Ilu Avon in Aiyetorogbede of Ijumu LGA, which is Melaye’s unit, mobilising voters for the recall of the senator.

The constituents said they were encouraged to put down their names to recall Melaye from the National Assembly.

According to the voters, they were also asked to submit photocopies of their PVCs as evidence.

See more photos below;