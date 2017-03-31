Senator Dino Melaye who is representing Kogi West in the Upper Chamber has been in the news lately due to an online report that he didn’t graduate from the Department of Geography, Ahmadu Bello Univeristy, Zaria.

He vehemently denied the reports and filed a N5bn defamatory suit against SaharaReporters while he also added that he obtained degrees from the prestigious Harvard University and London School of Economics and Politics.

Both foreign institutions when contacted denied Melaye’s claims he obtained degrees from them.

This certificate saga has added to a moderate list of his controversial moments.

Relive the moments below;

1.) Melaye Vs Remi Tinubu

Melaye had an altercation with Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2016.

Mrs Tinubu had in a statement said ‘whenever Senator Dino speaks in this chamber, he is always threatening people and behaving childishly and at times like a thug.’

Melaye then charged towards Mrs. Tinubu, saying, “Look this is not Bourdillon (referring to the famous Lagos residence of Mrs Tinubu’s politician husband). I will beat you up, ….. impregnate you and nothing will happen.”

He reportedly said he would do the above without any repercussion and stormed Bourdillon Street, Ikoyi (Bola Tinubu’s residence) to prove to himself he was scared of nobody.

2.) His Love For Expensive and Flashy Cars

The Kogi Senator’s love for flashy cars bought at very exorhibitant prices has always got people questioning the ridiculous salaries our lawmakers get and well you guessed right, if the monies they collect for their respective constituencies are actually expended on what they are meant for.

In his garage include a Panamera, Plymouth, Bentley, a 93-year-old Rolls Royce which are all customised. It won’t be amiss to think he is too rich for a public office holder.

3.) Beating Of His Wives/ Domestic Abuse

His former wife of 10 years and who bore him three children, Tokunbo Fabiyi reportedly left him over allegations of domestic abuse while his next marriage to Aliero came to an abrupt end in 2014 over the above mentioned accusations.

It was widely reported years back that the Kogi Senator had a thing with Bisi Ibidapo-Obe who he met through another actress, Lola Alao.

Their relationship led to pregnancy and Bisi birthed a girl although he denied impregnating her.

4.) Melaye Vs Oshiomole

Drama between Melaye and Oshiomhole occured March 2016 when Melaye who was contributing to a motion seeking the need to patronise products made in Nigeria took a swipe at Oshiomhole by saying that Nigerians should not emulate the ex-Governor who, he said, opted not to “patronise made-in-Nigeria women but a foreign one.”

He, therefore, advised Nigerians not to only patronise goods made in Nigeria, but also made-in-Nigeria women.

In his reaction, Oshiomhole said Melaye suffered from verbal diarrhea, ‘vainglorious rodomontade.

Oshiomhole further described Melaye a simpleton, court jester, a man who ‘cagorises’ women and who has an array of concubines and could not sustain his marriage.

5.) His Certificate Scandal

This is still fresh in our memories as it was alleged that the highly outspoken Senator never graduated from University.

It was until Monday, March 27 when the Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ibrahim Garba honoured the Senate’s summon that allegations he never graduated from ABU were ‘put’ to rest although the date of his graduation disclosed by the VC did not correspond with the year Melaye claimed he completed his mandatory one-year NYSC service.

Dino took to his social media page to mock those he perceived as his enemies for doubting his claim he actually graduated with a 3rd class.

He also took his reaction to the clearance by ABU VC to a whole new level on Tuesday, March 28 when he appeared for Senate plenary in an academic gown, a move that was widely mocked.

The dust is just beginnning to settle on the saga but be rest assured the last has not been heard of it.