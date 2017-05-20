The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a 36-year-old Charles Abam, for attempting to defraud the children of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Abam who was a police sergeant at one point in his life, after being jobless since 2003 when he lost his job as a policeman, he found out he could make a lot of money by defrauding influential Nigerians.

The suspect allegedly got hold of the phone number of a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, whom he contacted by impersonating Mrs. Daisy Danjuma, wife of Gen. T.Y. Danjuma.

Through the APC chieftain, he was able to contact some members of the First Family, setting in motion a con that was supposed to net him millions of Naira.

The indigene of Ndukwa East, Delta State, told investigators after he was tracked down and apprehended by the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, that he quitted his police post in 2003 after being enticed by a chance to travel abroad.

PUNCH gathered from a source at the IRT that in April 2017, Abam sent an SMS to the said APC chieftain, asking for the phone numbers of the President’s children.

The chieftain was said to have replied the SMS that she did not have the phone numbers of the President’s children but sent that of the elder brother of First Lady, Aisha, thinking she was communicating with Daisy Danjuma.

Saturday PUNCH learnt that Abam again contacted the First Lady’s brother by SMS, asking for the phone numbers of the President’s children.

The police said he eventually got the phone numbers of the President’s children, whom he sent messages, again impersonating Danjuma” to asking them to present five names for a phantom job with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

When the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris was notified of the suspected fraudulent activities of Abam, the IRT was tasked with tracking him down.

Members of the First Family were said to have played along and sent some names and phone numbers to the suspected fraudster.

It was learnt that eight names, which were provided by the police, were eventually sent to Abam and his accomplice, Felix Machi.

Abam was tracked down through the details of his bank account which he told his supposed victims to pay into.

The suspect, who also led operatives to arrest his accomplice, Machi, said he regrets his action.

The police authorities at the headquarters have said Abam and his accomplice would be charged to court as soon as investigation into the extent of their operation was complete.