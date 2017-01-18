A young boy has died after he was allegedly tortured by his father and stepmother in Bayelsa State.
Wariebi Sapere-obi who shared the photos on facebook said:
Worst case of Child Abuse I have ever seen. This child was brought into CHEW (Children Emergency Ward) FMC, Yenagoa dead. what a father and his wife (victims step mum) could do to a child,” he wrote on Facebook.
Warning;The photos are a bit graphic
In did we are truly in the end time.l am shocked. The Bible say in the end time, wickedness Will abound 2 Tim 3:1-5. But the word of God says, they will not get away with this for long. Let us pray seriously for this generation. peaple’s live are no longer considered as anything, God is watching.