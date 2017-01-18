A young boy has died after he was allegedly tortured by his father and stepmother in Bayelsa State.

Wariebi Sapere-obi who shared the photos on facebook said:

Worst case of Child Abuse I have ever seen. This child was brought into CHEW (Children Emergency Ward) FMC, Yenagoa dead. what a father and his wife (victims step mum) could do to a child,” he wrote on Facebook.

Warning;The photos are a bit graphic