The dog that killed 8-year-old Habibou, son of Gambian President Adama Barrow has been put down, an agriculture ministry source said.

Habibuo Barrow, son of Sarjo Barrow, the second wife of President Barrow, was bitten by the dog on 15 January and died a day after.

Jammeh’s refusal to cede power to Barrow, who won a December election, triggered a crisis in the small west African nation, before the longtime leader eventually agreed to hand over the reins to his successor and leave the country.

The timing of the boy’s death, and lack of details on the circumstances surrounding it, has inflamed the imagination of Gambians, giving rise to rumours of sorcery.

The dog was put down on Wednesday, the source in the veterinary unit of the department of agriculture.

“We concluded that it was not wise to allow this dog to continue roaming in the streets. We carried out some test and realised that the dog is not infected with rabies,” the source said.

The officers said the dog was humanely put to sleep (killed) with euthatal injection, because it was not safe for it to be living in the community.