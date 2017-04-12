Following Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s challenge to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to release the payslip of the lower chamber, Dogara on Tuesday, April 11 released his salary payslip that shows he earns about N402,500 monthly.

Recall the Kaduna State Governor had on Monday released details of his state’s finances.

El-Rufai had challenged the Speaker to make the details of the National Assembly’s N115 billion budget public.

Although Dogara has promised to do so in 2017, he only released his personal salary details on Monday.

The released amount is different from the quarterly ‘illegal’ office running cost, about N15 million, that each lawmaker is believed to be receiving.

In releasing the speaker’s salary payslip on Tuesday, the House of Representatives spokesperson, Abdulrazak Namdas, also said what Mr. El-Rufai published was his state’s security budget and not his security vote.

Mr. Namdas, Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, stated this in a news briefing in Abuja.

He said that Mr. El-Rufai was undermining and distracting the national assembly by his claims that the N115 billion in the legislature’s 2016 budget was for the 469 members.

According to him, the budget covers among others, salaries, allowances, expenditure and running cost of 469 members.

“Salaries and allowances of about 3, 000 legislative aides and salaries, allowances, equipment and maintenance of about 5, 000 staff in the bureaucracy of the national assembly,” Mr. Namdas said.

He urged the governor to concentrate on governing Kaduna State, particularly addressing security issues facing the state.

See payslips below;