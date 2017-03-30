The ongoing face-off between the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) has been described by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara as mere distractions.

He said this while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dogara, who fielded questions from senior journalists in Abuja, said the most important thing that should have been considered was whether the man had delivered on his mandate. Although he did not mention the upper legislative chamber in his briefing,

The Speaker said that it was also necessary to look at what the Nigerian laws say about wearing of uniforms by public officers and see whether any of the laws had been adhere to or breached by Ali.

“So you have to look at all these issues before you come to a conclusion. As far as I am concerned these are mere distractions. They are not supposed to be; the main issue is delivery. What is it that we are delivering? That is it,” Dogara said.

He said, “But for a decision to be made in line with what the Senate proposed to the House, you can only wait till the matter comes before the House and that decision will be taken and Nigerians will know”.