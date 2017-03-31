Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on Tuesday, March 28 said the National Assembly could override President Muhammadu Buhari if he vetoes the Nigerian Peace Corps bill which seeks to make the private organisation an agency of government.

He disclosed in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, that Nigerian lawmakers believe the Peace Corps will bolster Nigeria’s current security and law enforcement capabilities.

If the president “doesn’t assent for whatever reason” to the Peace Corps Bill, “we are at liberty to recall it back to parliament and muster the two-thirds in the House and Senate and pass in spite of Mr. President’s veto,” Mr. Dogara said.

Mr. Dogara, however, said any action to be taken by the lawmakers would be determined by Mr. Buhari’s reaction to the bill, already passed by each of the chambers of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly’s passage of the Peace Corps Bill despite strong opposition from existing government agencies has set the group on a collision course with the police, State Security Service and the Nigerian Army.