Former Cross Rivers Governor, Donald Duke and his wife Onari made dramatic entrance at the 2nd edition of the Calabar Bikers Parade held briefly yesterday, December 27th.

The couple arrived in a monster bike which is described as a Batcycle Trike while others said it is called ‘Spiderman super bike’. The monster bike awed the crowd, who continuously chanted “Donald Donald” as he drove through the carnival route.

See more photos below;