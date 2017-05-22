Almost immediately after arriving at Tel Aviv’s airport to kick off their two-day trip to Israel, cameras caught Melania Trump swatting away the president’s hand after he repeatedly reached out to hold hers. The moment can be seen about four seconds into the above video.

The Trumps (along with Ivanka and Jared Kushner) were greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the tarmac and visited Jerusalem’s Western Wall.

This isn’t the first time Melania Trump’s appeared miserable in public with her husband — she most notably went viral for not being able to hold a smile behind Donald Trump’s back as he was sworn into office on Inauguration Day. She similarly did not want to hold hands as the pair arrived in D.C. for inauguration — that moment was caught on camera and went viral as well.

Here is the video: