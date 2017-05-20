Donald Trump In Saudi Arabia

US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania have arrived in Saudi Arabia in first trip abroad.

They were both welcomed at the Royal Terminal by King Salman.

During his two-day visit, Trump is expected to announce a $100 billion-plus arms deal with Saudi Arabia as evidence of a renewed commitment by the United States to the security of the Gulf region.

He’ll also deliver a speech to call on the Muslim world to unite against extremism and terror.

More Photos Below;

Watch Video Of His Arrival Below;