US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania have arrived in Saudi Arabia in first trip abroad.

They were both welcomed at the Royal Terminal by King Salman.

During his two-day visit, Trump is expected to announce a $100 billion-plus arms deal with Saudi Arabia as evidence of a renewed commitment by the United States to the security of the Gulf region.

He’ll also deliver a speech to call on the Muslim world to unite against extremism and terror.

