Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director, James Comey was on Tuesday, May 9 fired by US President Donald Trump.

Comey was leading an investigation into alleged links between Donald Trump’s team and Russia.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement that Mr Comey has been “terminated and removed from office.”

Mr Trump was said to have acted on “clear recommendations” from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, in a move that has shocked Washington.

The Trump administration attributed Comey’s dismissal to his handling of the investigation into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s email server, but Democrats ridiculed that notion, raising parallels to Watergate-era firings and suggested Comey was getting too close to the White House with the Russia probe.