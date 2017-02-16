Details of the phone conversation by US President, Donald Trump and his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari have been disclosed.

The US President had on Monday spoken to Buhari, who is vacationing in London, a call which made the first time both leaders would communicate directly since the former assumed office as his country’s 45th president on January 20.

After the conversation, the Nigerian presidency immediately released details of the call but the American version of the exchanges was not immediately available on the White House website where readouts of U.S. President’s engagements are usually posted.

That fuelled speculations that the conversation did not happen, with some commentators accusing the Nigerian presidency of lying.

But responding to PREMIUM TIMES inquiry, the U.S. Department of State has provided details of the discussions between the two leaders.

Tiffany Jackson-Zunker, Deputy Director, Africa Regional Media Hub at the State Department, sent this newspaper an email containing a readout of the telephone call.

The readout read, “President, Donald J. Trump spoke this week with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria to discuss the strong cooperation between the United States and Nigeria, including on shared security, economic, and governance priorities.

“President Trump underscored the importance the United States places on its relationship with Nigeria, and he expressed interest in working with President Buhari to expand the strong partnership.

“The leaders agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria and worldwide.

“President Trump expressed support for the sale of aircraft from the United States to support Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram.

“President Trump thanked President Buhari for the leadership he has exercised in the region and emphasized the importance of a strong, secure, and prosperous Nigeria that continues to lead in the region and in international forums.”

Ms. Jackson-Zunker also said a text of the readout had now been posted to the White House website.