U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he had an “absolute right” to share intelligence information with Russia.

“As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining … to terrorism and airline flight safety,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism,” he continued.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump revealed highly classified information about the Islamic State extremist group during a meeting last week with Russian envoys in the Oval Office.

White House officials denied the allegations and called the story “false.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denied the reports, calling them “yet another fake” by the US media.

NAN reports that a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on Tuesday advised that people don’t read American newspapers, in response to U.S. media reports that President Donald Trump had disclosed classified intelligence at a meeting with Russian officials.

The spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said she had received dozens of messages asking about the reports, which have been denied by the White House.

“Guys, have you been reading American newspapers again?” she wrote on her Facebook page. “You shouldn’t read them.

“You can put them to various uses, but you shouldn’t read them. Lately it’s become not only harmful, but dangerous too.”

(NAN)