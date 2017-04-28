US President, Donald Trump has admitted to missing many things from his life before being elected and that he assumed being president will be easier than his old job in the business world.

“This is more work than my previous life. I thought it would be easier,” said Trump whose 100th day in office is Saturday, April 29.

“I love my previous life. I have so many things that I miss. I’m a detail-oriented person, I think you would say that. But I do miss my old life.

“I like to work, that is not a problem, but this is actually more work. And while I have a little privacy in my old life because, you know, I’ve been famous for a long time; this is much less privacy than I have ever seen before.”

Trump also lamented being unable to come and go as he pleases but admitted that it is “really amazing” to be America’s number one citizen.

“At the same time, you really empty your own really little cocoon because you have such messy protection, that you know you can’t go anywhere,” he said. “I was able to go out, to restaurants even though people know who I was. I like to drive but I can’t drive anymore.”

According to polls conducted by CNN/ORC and ABC News/Washington Post, Trump is the least approved US president after 100 days in office.