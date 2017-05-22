U.S. President Donald Trump has said that it was imperative for young Muslim boys and girls to know that terrorists were not worshiping God but worshiping death.

Trump, who made the appeal at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Saudi Arabia, enjoined young Muslims to grow up free from fear, safe from violence, and innocent of hatred.

The U.S. President admonished them that rather than allow themselves to become terrorists, they should build a new era of prosperity for themselves and their people.

According to him, some estimates hold that more than 95 percent of the victims of terrorism are themselves Muslim.

“Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith.

“Terrorists do not worship God, they worship death.

“Therefore, young Muslim boys and girls should be able to grow up free from fear, safe from violence, and innocent of hatred,’’ he said.

The U.S. President said that there was currently a humanitarian and security disaster in the Middle East that was spreading across the planet.

Trump, who disclosed that few nations were currently being spared terrorism, said that America had suffered attacks of Sept. 11, the Boston Bombing and killings in San Bernardino and Orlando.

He also said that nations of Europe, Africa, South America, India, Russia, China and Australia, had at one time or the other, experienced “unspeakable horror’’ from terrorist attacks.

Trump described the spate of terrorist attacks across the globe, as “a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people who seek to protect it’’.

The U.S. President urged Muslim nations to close ranks in putting an end to activities of terrorists in their countries.

“Terrorism has spread across the world. But the path to peace begins right here, on this ancient soil, in this sacred land.

“America is prepared to stand with you, in pursuit of shared interests and common security. But the nations of the Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush this enemy for them.

“The nations of the Middle East will have to decide what kind of future they want for themselves, for their countries, and for their children,’’ he added.

(NAN)