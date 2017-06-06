President Donald Trump on Tuesday, June 6, waded into a rapidly escalating Gulf crisis, suggesting ally Qatar — home to the largest US military base in the Middle East — is funding extremism as he tacitly backed a diplomatic blockade of the emirate.
“So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off,” Trump said in a morning tweet.
Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton In War Of Words Over Russia
“They said they would take a hard line on funding… extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!”
(AFP)
MY PEOPLE, if you they follow follow make you open eye make you open sense!
If you keep falling for these FALSE narratives – you will wake up on the Day of Resurrection dejected.
USA is the BIGGEST supporter of terrorism in the World – part of the agenda of their Masters – the illuminati/Zionist/Rothschild plan to herald the FALSE MESSIAH!
Do your own research – “Who created and fund ISIS”, “Who created Al-Qaeda” etc
http://www.globalresearch.ca/america-created-al-qaeda-and-the-isis-terror-group/5402881