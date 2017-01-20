Donald Trump on Friday became the 45th president of United States after taking his oath of office as delivered by Chief Justice John Roberts.

The 70-year-old Republican billionaire placed his left hand on a bible used by Abraham Lincoln and recited the 35-word oath spoken since George Washington, and then launched into a much-anticipated inaugural address.

“We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people,” Trump told a crowd of hundreds of thousands massed on the National Mall.

“Together we will determine the course of America, and the world, for many, many years to come,” he said.

“From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first.”

Watch The Moment He Took His Oath Of Office Below;