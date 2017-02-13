Reports have emerged that US President, Donald Trump may have a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.
The call with Buhari who is currently on medical vacation in London is slated to hold at 3:45pm.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina, has confirmed the story.
This is the first time Mr Trump would be speaking to any African leader since assumption of office.
It is not clear what the conversation will center on, but the two leaders may be taking a look at the travel ban contained in Trump’s executive order and how it may affect Nigeria and the United States who have enjoyed good relations over the years.
The American President has since been putting calls to other world leaders to inform them of his action plans towards the eradication of terrorism in America.
Africa News24 [email protected] tweeted on Monday, saying “BREAKING: Trump To Speak With President Buhari By 3:45pm Today”
Anthony Ogbonna [email protected] tweeted the same caption :“Breaking: Buhari to speak with Trump on phone 3:45 pm today”.
